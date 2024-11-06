Medical college principal made OSD within week of promotion

In wake of protests, the principal of Rangpur Medical College (RMC) has been made officer on special duty (OSD) within a week of his promotion as principal from the vice principal post.

Health ministry issued a notification today, saying that Dr Mahfuzar Rahman, principal of RMC, has been made OSD.

The principal has been attached to the Directorate General of Health Services in Mohakhali, Dhaka, according to the notification.

In this circumstance, Dr Md Shariful Islam has been made the acting principal of RMC.

The notification also said the transferee must join the workplace by October 10.

On October 29, Dr Md Mahfuzar Rahman was promoted to the post of principal. From the next day, a section of doctors, employees and students started movements across the campus demanding his removal.

The demonstrators referred to him as the "friend of dictatorial Sheikh Hasina government".