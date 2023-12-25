MBBS entry test February 9

The MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) admission test for the next academic year will be held on February 9.

Besides, the entry test for Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) will be held on March 8.

The decision was taken at a meeting on the MBBS and BDS admission tests for the academic year 2023-24 at the health ministry yesterday.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque presided over the meeting.

He said all medical coaching centres will remain shut for one month from January 9. "There has been no case of irregularities in medical admission test in the last 10 years," he said.

Foreign students can apply to appear in the admission test on January 4 while students from the country can apply from January 11 online. The minimum pass mark was fixed at 40.

MBBS admission test will be held against 11,728 seats. Of these, 5,380 are available for government medical colleges while 6,348 in private medical colleges. Meanwhile, 375 seats are available in army-run colleges.