Learning gap of students evident in job market: Nowfel

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel today said there is a notable gap between what students are taught and their competencies.

This learning gap is particularly evident in the job market, he said during a seminar titled, "Building a Smart Economy: Integrating Smart Education and Employment", held at the International Mother Language Institute.

The seminar, organised by Aspire to Innovate (A2i), the Information and Technology Division, and the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, was orgnaised by the Ministry of Education.

Prof AQM Shafiul Azam, director of planning and development at DSHE, presented the keynote paper.

Nowfel said, "It's not possible to move forward only by allocating a budget to education, unless we can prepare large number of students for the job market."

"If this continues, we won't be able to create the necessary workforce for the future economy," he said.

He also said there is a need for transformation in the education system to address these gaps, which includes providing adequate training for students and teachers to improve their skills, as well as making structural changes in educational institutions.

"We have been teaching many subjects in universities, particularly in national universities, but we need to evaluate how many of them are effective at the professional level," he said.

Discussing the partnership with the private sector, Mohibul said that private enterprises could play a significant role in creating more job opportunities and preparing capable candidates for these jobs through effective training programmes.

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Mahbubul Alam said the ministry has to work for new curriculum changes to address current economic challenges.

"The curriculum needs to be work-oriented so that students can learn from real-world experiences," he said.

He also said that the government should involve industrial entrepreneurs in discussions to address these challenges effectively.

Vice Chancellor of National University Prof Moshiur Rahman said, "We need to assess the effectiveness of university subjects for students and to ensure that those responsible for improving students' skills are adequately skilled."

Mahtab Uddin Ahmed, former CEO of Robi Axiata Limited, added that to overcome the current situation, the government must focus on improving digital infrastructure, recruiting, and training competent teachers, among other measures.

Among others, UGC member Prof Sazzad and NCTB Member Prof Moshiuzzaman were also present.

A book titled "Blended Learning in Smart Education: Perspectives from South Asia" was unveiled at the seminar.