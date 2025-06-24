Kuet crisis drags on, 7,500 students in limbo

The deadlock at Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet) has entered its 126th day, leaving over 7,500 students in academic uncertainty and halting key administrative and financial operations amid the continued absence of a vice-chancellor and pro-vice-chancellor.

Following clashes between students and teachers on February 18, the education ministry removed then VC Prof Muhammad Masud and pro-VC Prof Shariful Alam on April 25. Although Prof Md Hozrat Ali of the Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (Cuet) was appointed as interim VC on May 1, he stepped down just three weeks later citing pressure from the teachers' association and lack of support.

Since then, the leadership vacuum has paralysed Kuet.

Classes and exams remain suspended, and no official transactions can be processed as the VC's signature is required.

This includes salary payments, which have not been made since April, and bills for development projects worth more than Tk 600 crore.

The Kuet Teachers' Association has boycotted academic and administrative duties since May 4, demanding the appointment of a new VC and disciplinary action against students accused of harassing faculty members during the February unrest.

"We urge the government to appoint a vice-chancellor immediately," said Prof Md Faruq Hossain, general secretary of the association.

"Without a VC, academic and administrative decisions cannot be taken. Our stance remains unchanged."

The impasse has hit students hard.

A new batch of first-year students, due to begin classes on April 24, are left waiting.

"We were ahead of Buet (Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology) and Ruet (Rajshahi University of Engineering & Technology) in terms of session progress, but now we've fallen behind," said Rahatul Islam, a student of the civil engineering department of the 2020 batch. "We pleaded with our teachers to resume classes, but they didn't respond."

Students have submitted appeals through the Student Welfare Committee, asking the registrar to resume administrative functions and implement a syndicate decision to reopen the university from May 4.

Registrar Md Anisur Rahman Bhuiyan wrote to the chancellor and the Ministry of Education on May 29 seeking interim authority to process urgent matters, but has yet to receive a reply.

Major infrastructure projects—such as new dormitories, academic buildings, roads, substations, and green boundary walls—have slowed or stalled as payments to contractors stopped before Ramadan.

"Development work will come to a complete halt if a VC isn't appointed soon," warned Zulfiquar Hossain, director of the expansion project.

The lack of salaries has impacted more than 1,100 teachers, officers, and staff, many of whom struggled to celebrate Eid.

On June 22, officers and staff leaders sent a letter to the education adviser requesting interim measures to allow salary disbursement and administrative activities to continue.

Although the education ministry issued a notification on June 4 seeking applications for the VC post, the deadline is June 26, leaving little time for a resolution before the fiscal year ends on June 30—when unspent budget allocations may be forfeited.

Socheton Nagorik Committee (Sanak) Khulna President Kudrat-E-Khuda warned the crisis may deepen further without urgent government intervention.

"If the deadlock continues, Kuet's future—and that of its students and projects—will be at serious risk," he said.