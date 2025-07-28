KUET academic activities resume tomorrow

After a prolonged closure of over five months, academic activities at Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) are resuming tomorrow.

The KUET Teachers' Association announced this morning that they have suspended their ongoing protest programmes for three months. Following this, the newly-appointed Vice Chancellor Prof Md Maksud Helali issued a notice to restart classes.

Earlier, the VC held several meetings with the teachers' association, faculty deans, departmental heads, students, law enforcement officials, and local stakeholders, campus sources said.

Prof Dr Maksud Helali said, "Teachers and students have agreed that both academic activities and the ongoing investigations will proceed simultaneously. Therefore, we have decided to restart classes..."

The crisis began on February 18 when a clash broke out over demands to ban student politics, leaving more than 100 people injured. In the aftermath, both the vice chancellor and pro-VC were removed by the government.