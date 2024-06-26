JUST expels 9 students over allegation of abduction, torture

Jashore University Science and Technology has decided to expel nine students from various departments for their involvement in kidnapping job applicants and torturing a residential student overnight.

Disciplinary actions have been taken against 13 students as per law.

The information was conveyed through a press release issued by Mohammad Abdul Rashid, deputy director of JUST's Public Relations Department.

This decision was made during the 100th (special) session of the regent board's forum at the administrative building of JUST this afternoon.

At the beginning of the session, Vice-Chancellor Dr M Anwar Hossain addressed recent incidents at the university.

During the Regent Board session, Mohammed Belal Hossen from the Finance and Banking department, GM Raisul Haque Rana from the Pharmacy department, Nripendra Nath Roy, Mushfiqur Rahman, Fahim Faysal Labib, and Mohammed Abu Bakkar from the Physical Education and Sports Science department were expelled from the university under the "Rules of Discipline for Students" guidelines for their involvement in the kidnapping incident.

However, Fahim Faysal Labib is currently not enrolled as a student. Therefore, appropriate legal measures have been taken against him under the country's prevailing laws.

On the other hand, Sohel Rana, Redwan Ahmed Jisan, Md. Bipul Sheikh, Ishad Hossen, Md. Ashikuzzaman (Limon), and Md. Aminul Islam from the Physical Education and Sports Science department, and Mohammed Belal Hossen from finance and banking department and Md. Raihan Rahman Rabbi from the Physics department were also expelled from the university for torturing a student of the Physical Education and Sports Science department.