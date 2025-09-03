Junior scholarship policy 2025: Only top 25% of eighth-graders will be eligible for exam

The government today released the Junior Scholarship Examination Policy 2025, setting new rules for eighth-grade students in secondary and lower secondary schools.

The Secondary and Higher Education Division of the education ministry published the policy on its official website.

Under the policy, only the top 25 percent of students from each school will be eligible to sit for the exam. Selection will be based on cumulative results from class seven.

The exam will carry a total of 400 marks across five subjects: Bangla, English, Mathematics, Science, and Bangladesh and Global Studies. Each exam will be three hours long. Students with special needs will receive an extra 30 minutes.

There will be two categories of scholarships: Talent Pool and General. Half of all scholarships will be reserved for boys and the other half for girls. If eligible candidates are not found in one group, the quota may be filled by the other.

Students who move to a different school in class eight will not be barred from taking the scholarship exam. However, their eligibility will depend on whether their previous school includes them in its merit list.

If any student not enrolled in a school is found sitting for the exam, and the allegation is proven, the head teacher will face disciplinary action. The student's result will also be cancelled.

The scholarship programme will be overseen by a national steering committee, an executive committee, and committees at the district and upazila levels, according to the notification.