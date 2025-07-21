July 15 attacks: Nearly 500 barred from DUCSU voter list

Education
A frontal view of the Ducsu Bhaban. File photo

Nearly 500 students of Dhaka University, including 385 named in a case filed with Shahabag Police Station over the July 15 attack during last year's uprising, and 126 others suspended based on a university probe, will not be included in the voter list for the upcoming Dhaka University Central Students' Union election.

The decision was finalised at a syndicate meeting held yesterday.

As a result, they will not be able to vote or run for any position.

Earlier in the day, during a meeting with stakeholders at the university's Senate Bhaban, DU authorities also confirmed that the 126 students named in the fact-finding committee report would be excluded from the voter list.

DU Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed confirmed the development to The Daily Star, saying, "The allegations against these students are currently under police investigation. Taking this into account, the syndicate has decided to exclude them from the DUCSU voter list. Moreover, they are affiliated with a banned student organisation Bangladesh Chhatra League."

He added that the excluded students will have the opportunity to appeal to the DUCSU Election Commission.

Bin Mahin Sarker, a former coordinator of Students Against Discrimination, filed the case against 391 named and some 800 to 1,000 unidentified Chhatra League leaders and activists on October 21 last year, alleging involvement of the accused in the July 15 attacks on DU students.

