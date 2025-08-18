JUCSU polls: 132 nomination forms collected on first day

The distribution of nomination forms for the Jahangirnagar University Central Students' Union (JUCSU) and hall union elections 2025 began today.

On the first day, 46 aspirants for JUCSU posts and 86 for hall union positions collected their forms.

Election Commission member-secretary Prof AKM Rashidul Alam confirmed the matter to media around 5:00pm.

He said forms were distributed between 10:00am and 5:00pm and the process will continue tomorrow.

In the afternoon, candidates were seen arriving in person at the commission office to collect nomination forms.

Meanwhile, JU Chhatra Dal submitted a memorandum to the commission demanding a two-day extension of the collection deadline.

Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad, Islami Chhatra Shibir, and Bangladesh Chhatra Union also supported the demand, saying it would allow general students more time to participate.

In response, Rashidul said the commission had received the requests and would decide on the matter after a meeting tonight.

The JUCSU and hall union elections are scheduled for September 11. The last JUCSU election was held in 1992.