JU student dies 'amid ambulance delay'

Students protest negligence

A student of Jahangirnagar University died early Sunday while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Savar.

The deceased is Zubayer Hossain, of anthropology department (51st batch). He had long suffered from hemophilia.

Students expressed outrage over the delayed response in sending an ambulance. On Sunday night, they surrounded the university medical centre, demanding accountability for what they claim was a fatal delay.

Protesting students said Zubayer had gone to Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Saturday and later contacted the university for an ambulance to return to campus. After nearly four hours, one was eventually dispatched.

Hours after returning, Zubayer's condition worsened. He was taken to Enam Medical College Hospital, where he passed away.

"Zubayer called me in tears around 7:00pm, saying he was in severe pain," said Sakil Ali, a student of history department. "He waited four hours while the medical centre failed to respond."

Students also criticised chronic understaffing and poor infrastructure at the medical centre. "We've lost students before due to delayed medical care. This has to end," said Zia Uddin Ayan, a student of government and politics.

Dr Md Shamsur Rahman, the university's chief medical officer, said there was a temporary shortage of ambulances. "All three were out on assignments. As soon as one was free, it was sent."

Vice-Chancellor Prof Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan expressed deep grief at Zubayer's death, calling him a "brilliant student" and extending condolences to the family.

Student groups including the Bangladesh Democratic Student Council and a faction of the Bangladesh Student Union also issued statements mourning the loss.