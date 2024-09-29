JU forms probe body over sexual harassment by professor

Jahangirnagar University has formed a five-member fact-finding committee to investigate the allegations of sexual harassment against Prof Dr Amir Hossain Bhuyian of environmental sciences department.

The allegations were brought by a student of the same department, reports a JU correspondent.

An office order signed by the university's registrar, Dr ABM Azizur Rahman, confirmed the formation of the committee. According to the office order, a preliminary investigation committee has been constituted under Section 5(a)(1) of the Jahangirnagar University Employee Efficiency and Discipline Ordinance to address the allegations of harassment and mistreatment against Dr Bhuiyan.

The committee will be led by Prof Ireen Akhter of the Institute of Business Administration as the convener, with Prof Taslima Nahar serving as the member secretary.

The other committee members include Prof Bulbul Ahmed of the archaeology department, Prof Budrun Neher of physics department, and Prof Kashedul Wahab Tuhin of marketing department.

The committee has been tasked with investigating the validity of the allegations and was asked to submit their findings and recommendations within 15 working days.

Earlier, students from the Department of Environmental Sciences staged a sit-in this morning demanding the resignation of Professor Amir Hossain Bhuiyan in response to multiple allegations, including sexual harassment.