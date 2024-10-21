JnU withdraws from GST cluster entrance exams

Jagannath University (JnU) has decided to withdraw the general, science, and technology (GST) admission tests cluster system and conduct its own entrance exams.

An 11-member committee has been formed with Vice-Chancellor Prof Rezaul Karim in the head to initiate the process, reports our JnU correspondent.

The decision came from an academic council meeting held today with the VC in the chair, said JnU acting registrar Prof Dr Sheikh Gias Uddin.

VC Gias Uddin told The Daily Star, "In accordance with the Jagannath University Act, 2005, we have decided to hold our own admission tests. The admission committee has already been informed of the decision. The tentative schedule for the entrance exams is set for the first week of January, with an official notice expected to be released in November."

JnU teachers and students had long been demanding a return to the university's own admission system instead of the GST system.

In response to these demands, the decision was unanimously approved by the members of the academic council present at the meeting.