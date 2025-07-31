JnU students stage protest for JnUCSU, issue two-day ultimatum

Students of Jagannath University (JnU) staged a demonstration yesterday demanding a clear roadmap for the long-delayed Jagannath University Central Students' Union (JnUCSU) elections and the disbursement of pending supplementary scholarships.

The protest began around 1:30pm at the Shaheed Minar premises under the banner "Students of Jagannath University." Activists from several student organisations -- including Chhatra Shibir, Chhatra Front, Democratic Student Council, and Up Bangladesh -- were also present.

Student leaders issued a two-working-day ultimatum to the university administration to announce the election roadmap. "This administration exists because of us. If you fail to meet our demands, we'll send you home ourselves," declared one protester. "We're done with excuses like 'under process' or 'coming soon'. Enough is enough."

Touhidul Islam, a philosophy student, criticised the administration's inefficiency: "It's been six months, and even a basic cafeteria remains unfinished. If you can't deliver, resign."

Mohammad Riazul Islam, president of the JnU unit of Islami Chhatra Shibir, warned, "The administration must announce the election timeline within two working days. If not, we'll launch a fresh movement—one they may struggle to contain."

The protest was moderated by Apu Munshi, organising secretary of Chhatra Adhikar Parishad. Other speakers included Ferdous Sheikh (Management Studies), Masud Rana (Physics), AKM Rakib (Chhatra Adhikar Parishad president), and Abdul Alim Arif (Chhatra Shibir secretary and Law and Land Administration student).