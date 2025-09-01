JnU students protest attacks on CU, BAU students

Students of Jagannath University (JnU) staged a protest against the recent attacks on students of Chattogram University (CU) and Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU).

The procession began around 10:30pm from Shanto Chattar, paraded through Kataltola and the Science Faculty ground, and ended at the starting point with a brief rally.

Masud Rana, a student of the 2019-20 session, said, "After the August 5 uprising, we expected safe campuses. But students have become the first victims of attacks. Just as JnU students stood with courage during the July uprising, we are ready to resist any fascist conspiracy."

Riyazul Islam, president of the JnU unit of Islami Chhatra Shibir, termed the CU and BAU attacks "acts of terrorism" and accused the interim government of failing to act. He also alleged that the attack at Rajshahi University was intended to foil the upcoming student union election.

Earlier, the JnU unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal also held a protest on campus. Convener Mehedi Hasan Himel said the attacks were part of a conspiracy to disrupt democratic movements and warned that continued violence against students could trigger widespread unrest.

On August 30, clashes erupted at CU after a female student was allegedly assaulted by a security guard of a hostel for returning late.

At least 20 students and two proctorial staff were injured overnight. The following morning, fresh clashes between students and locals left more than 100 people, including CU Pro-VC (Administration) Prof Dr Md Kamal Uddin, injured.