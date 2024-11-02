JnU new campus: Students for handing over project to army

Jagannath University students today declared that they will start a protest from Monday to press home their demand of handing over the project for the institution's second campus to the army.

Their other demands include bringing the current project director to book and replacing him with a competent military officer, completion of land acquisition for the new campus in Keraniganj, and cancellation of all agreements made during the Awami League regime regarding the old campus.

The developments were confirmed by Abu Bakar Khan, a student at the university's pharmacy department.

"The university administration failed to acquire 11.60 acres of land allocated for this purpose six years ago. Meanwhile, the construction of Comilla University, done by the army, was completed within a shorter time. We want the campus project to be handed over to the army as soon as possible to expedite the work and eliminate corruption," added Abu Bakar.

As per JnU Proctor Md Tazammol Haque, the university administration also decided to hand over the project to the army but it will take some time.

Acting VC Dr Sabina Sharmin told The Daily Star, "We have a meeting with the students tomorrow where we will discuss their demands and try to find a solution."

Asked about corruption allegations against the project director, she said, "We have not received any written complaints yet," adding that they will take action upon investigation once a complaint is filed in this regard.