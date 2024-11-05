JnU new campus protest: Students lock down administrative building

Jagannath University students locked down the institution's administrative building this morning to press home their demand of handing over the project for the institution's second campus to the army.

Their other demands include bringing the current project director to book and replacing him with a military officer, completion of land acquisition for the new campus in Keraniganj, and cancellation of all agreements made during the Awami League regime regarding the old campus.

Gathering around the administrative building around 11:30am, the students locked down the structure and started chanting slogans – "Joto Paro Rokto Nao, Shena Bahinir Haathe Campus Dao" (Take as much blood as you please, hand over the second campus project to the army), "Jomi Nite Choy Bochor, Hall Hote Koy Bochor" (Land acquisition took six years, how many more do you need to construct the halls).

"Do not disturb us, do not try to mislead us. Stop your sycophancy and attempts to pocket money. The second campus work must be transferred to the Army as soon as possible. The vice-chancellor said yesterday that he agrees with us, but past vice-chancellors have said the same," said Sohanur Rahman, a student at the university's Islamic studies department.

Students, on Saturday, declared protests from Monday if their demands were not met by then. The university authority offered a discussion in this regard, which the students disagreed to, saying that they expect due actions, not talks.