JnU gets full 200 acres for second campus after 7-year wait

Jagannath University has officially received the remainder of the land needed to complete its 200-acre second campus in Keraniganj's Tegharia, marking the end of a seven year wait since the project was first approved.

Today, Dhaka district administration formally handed over the remaining 11.40 acres of government-owned (khas) land to the university authority, confirmed acting registrar Sheikh Gias Uddin.

The university had earlier received 188.60 acres of land on January 23, 2020.

However, the pending handover of the remaining portion delayed full-scale implementation of the second campus project.

A formal notice regarding the land handover was issued today by the Land Acquisition Branch-02 of the Dhaka Deputy Commissioner's office.

The land is situated in the Paschimdi mouza under Keraniganj upazila.

Acting registrar Gias Uddin said, "The official handover marks a significant milestone. With the full 200 acres now under the university's possession, the implementation phase can move forward without land-related barriers."

Vice Chancellor Prof Rezaul Karim also expressed optimism, saying, "The Revised Development Project Proposal (RDPP) has already been approved. Now that the final stretch of land has been handed over, we're preparing to begin construction work soon."

In a directive issued on January 16 this year, the education ministry assigned the responsibility of implementing the "Establishment of New Campus of Jagannath University: Land Acquisition and Development" project to the Bangladesh Army under delegated procurement procedures.

According to university officials, the project was first approved in 2017 by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), but progress has been slow due to the incomplete handover of land.