JnU gets first female treasurer

Dr Sabina Sharmin, a professor at Jagannath University's sociology department, has been appointed as the institution's treasurer.

She is the first female treasurer of the university. Her appointment was announced in a notice signed by Md Shahinur Islam, deputy secretary of the education ministry, today.

According to the notice, Dr Sharmin will serve a four-year term with the president's approval under Section 12(1) of the Jagannath University Act, 2005.

Dr Sabina completed her doctoral degree in anthropology. She received her honours and master's degrees in sociology at Dhaka University.