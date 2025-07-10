‘JCD assaults’ JnU teachers, Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad leaders

Two teachers and three leaders of Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad, the student wing of the National Citizen Party (NCP), were assaulted allegedly by activists of the Jagannath University (JnU) unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) this afternoon.

The incident took place in front of the Shaheed Sajid Academic Building on the university campus around 4:30pm.

The injured were admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Witnesses and victims said Rafik Bin Sadek, a fourth-year student of the JnU Management department, was picked up and beaten allegedly by Chhatra Dal activists over suspected ties with the Chhatra League.

When faculty members student welfare adviser AKM Rifat Hasan and Assistant Proctor Shafiqul Islam tried to intervene, they were verbally abused and allegedly manhandled by the attackers.

Shortly after, three Ganotantrik Chhatra Sangsad Convener Faisal Murad, Chief Organiser Ferdous Hasan, and Joint Convener Faruk were allegedly assaulted by the same group after being labelled as "Chhatra League supporters."

Faisal Murad said, "Faruk was an active participant in the July uprising and was seriously injured during the protests. When I tried to explain that, they attacked both of us. I myself was shot in the 2013 rally in Paltan. Today, the same student body that once fought alongside us is beating us."

He added that many of the attackers were not enrolled students and accused them of using the Chhatra Dal banner to spread violence on campus.

Ferdous Hasan, a July uprising activist who was shot last year, said, "We tried to protect a fellow comrade when the attack turned toward us. Even the teachers who tried to help us were not spared. I demand justice from the authorities."

In response, Shamsul Arefin, member secretary of JnU Chhatra Dal, denied the allegations and said, "We received information that Chhatra League activists had entered the campus and were planning to create unrest. When we tried to confront them, they incited a mob against us."

JnU Proctor Prof Mohammad Tazammol Haque said, "Upon hearing about the incident, the proctorial team rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control. The university administration will take appropriate action."

Dr Rifat Hasan, who was among those assaulted, declined to comment on the incident.