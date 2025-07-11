Jashore board SSC results see sharp decline in pass rate and GPA-5s

This year's SSC results under the Jashore Education Board show a significant decline in both the pass rate and the number of GPA-5 achievers compared to the previous year.

Despite the drop, Jashore Board secured the second-highest pass rate among all education boards in the country.

At a press briefing held yesterday at the Jashore Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board office, Chairperson Professor Mosammat Asma Begum announced a pass rate of 73.69 percent, with 15,410 students attaining GPA-5.

Last year, the board achieved a 92.33 percent pass rate with 20,761 students securing GPA-5, placing it at the top among all boards. This year's figures reflect a notable downturn.

A total of 138,851 students from 10 districts under Jashore Board sat for the SSC exams this year, of whom 102,319 passed. Among the participating institutions, 75 schools achieved a 100 percent pass rate, while two schools reported zero pass rates.

Students, parents, and teachers have attributed the decline to issues in the English and Mathematics question papers.

Several students from Jashore Government Girls' High School alleged that ambiguities and flaws in both English Paper I and II severely impacted their performance.

"There were questions without clear answers, while some had multiple possible correct answers. It caused confusion and wasted valuable time during the exam," said Abul Hossan, a student.

Tahmina Khatun, a guardian, expressed similar concerns.

"Jashore Board usually performs well. Even though it's placed second this year, the results are disappointing. Mistakes in the question papers are responsible," she said.

Khalid Hossain, a senior English teacher of Jashore Town Girls' High School also criticised the quality of the English papers.

"The standard was poor and the difficulty level was unnecessarily high. It clearly affected student outcomes," he said.

However, the board authorities offered a different explanation.

Board Chairperson Prof Asma Begum said, "There was no external pressure this year. Evaluation was based purely on merit. That is why both the pass rate and number of GPA-5s have fallen. The government has prioritised quality over quantity."

"We are moving away from the trend where just appearing in the exam means passing. Now, students are being graded strictly on actual performance," she added.

Prof Md Abdul Matin, examination controller of Jashore Board, pointed to the impact of last July's student movement, stating that it disrupted preparations for many examinees.

"The exams were conducted in a fully cheating-free environment, and performance was assessed on merit," he said.

He added that failure rates were especially high in English and Mathematics. This year, 83.77 percent passed in English and 85.02 percent in Mathematics, compared to higher pass rates in subjects such as Bangla (97.92 percent), Geography (94.69 percent), and Islamic Studies (97.95 percent).

Also present at the press briefing were Board Secretary Prof Mahbubur Rahman, College Inspector Prof Touhidur Rahman, School Inspector Dr Kamruzzaman, and Exam Controller Prof Abdul Matin