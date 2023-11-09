IUB holds 24th convocation

Dipu Moni tells IUB convocation

The 24th convocation of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) was held at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh–China Friendship Exhibition Center in Dhaka yesterday. Photo: Collected

Education Minister Dipu Moni yesterday advocated for modular education, saying that it will enable students to adapt to the evolving knowledge landscape.

"A blended education master plan is being created to this end," she said.

She was speaking at 24th convocation of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh–China Friendship Exhibition Center in Dhaka.

She conferred degrees to 2,349 students, including 1,860 from undergraduate and 489 from graduate levels.

Dipu Moni also highlighted the potential of short courses and diplomas to enable students to acquire new skills through workplace experiences.

Prof Biswajit Chanda, member of the University Grants Commission of Bangladesh; eminent author Selina Hossain, president of Bangla Academy; and IUB Vice Chancellor Tanweer Hasan also spoke.