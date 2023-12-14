‘It’s against DU spirit, freedom of speech’

Speakers say after university authorities cancel discussion on new national curriculum

Dhaka University authorities yesterday cancelled the venue booking for a scheduled discussion on the updated school curriculum, terming it an anti-government event.

The Dhaka University Teachers Network had planned to hold the discussion titled "National Curriculum 2021: Why We are Worried" at DU's RC Majumdar Arts Auditorium at 2:00pm.

Prof Tanzimuddin Khan, one of the organisers, said they were in the process of hanging banners at the auditorium when Prof Abdul Bashir, the dean of the Arts Faculty, called him and said they cancelled the booking.

"The move [cancellation of the booking] goes against the spirit of the university and freedom of speech. It is also a violation of the Dhaka University Order-1973," he said.

Contacted, Prof Bashir said they had to cancel the programme based on a call from a "special place", without elaborating what the "special place" was.

"We came to know that an anti-government discussion would be held here, and we cannot allow it," he said.

Asked about the violation of the DU 1973 order, Prof Bashir said he was not fully aware of the law. He said being in a responsible position, he could not allow any anti-state activities.

Following the cancellation, the organisers hung two posters at the entrance of the auditorium, one of which read "curbs on freedom of speech will not be tolerated at the university".

They later held a brief programme at Aparajeya Bangla followed by a protest rally with participants wearing black badges.

During the event, speakers said teachers and guardians have every right to be concerned about the updated curriculum as students eventually enroll in universities after studying it.

"That is why I am talking about this curriculum," said Dhaka University Prof Kamrul Hasan Mamun.

He said all the successive governments including the incumbent one did not take any steps to increase the standard of education.

"If you look at the education model in developed countries, you will not find any examples of changing the existing curriculum overnight because it has an impact on tens of thousands of students, teachers, and guardians," he said.

Jagannath University Prof Nasir Uddin Ahmed suggested that for practical education, the government should focus on vocational institutions, but they should not blend traditional education with vocational training.

Rakhal Raha, an activist of Sammilita Shikkha Andolan, said they have been speaking about the curriculum since 2019 when the draft was prepared. "They did not pay any heed to our concerns," he said.