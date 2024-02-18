Education
Int'l conference on humanities and social science begins at JKKNIU

The 3rd International Conference on "Humanities and Social Science-2024" began at Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University (JKKNIU) in Mymensingh today.

Bangladesh University Grants Commission Chairman Prof Dr Muhammad Alamgir inaugurated the event, chaired by Prof Dr Soumitra Sekhar, JKKNIU Vice-Chancellor.

Scholars from the US, Indonesia, and India are participating at the conference.

The JKKNIU vice-chancellor highlighted the conference's significance for global scholarly exchange, expressing plans for future international conferences.

Prof Alamgir stressed the need for a shift in focus towards social sciences and fine arts for balanced development in the era of the 4th industrial revolution.

