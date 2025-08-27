Independent Ducsu VP candidate Jalal sent to jail in attempted murder case

According to the case statement, Jalal reportedly attacked his roommate

A Dhaka court today sent Jalal Ahmed, an independent VP candidate in the Ducsu election, in an attempted murder case filed over allegedly attacking his roommate at Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Minhazur Rahman passed the order after police produced Jalal before the court, said a sub-inspector working in the court.

After hearing submissions from both the prosecution and the defence, the magistrate asked Jalal if he had anything to say.

Jalal told the court, "During the Awami League regime, I went to jail three times. I have become used to going to jail and coming to court. Now that the fascist Awami League is no longer in power, I am surprised that I still have to stand here. I participated in the quota reform movement."

He said, "I am a current student of the university. Many people are staying illegally in the halls of Dhaka University. I was preparing to file a writ petition in the High Court seeking an order for them to vacate the halls. My roommate was also supposed to leave the hall, but he did not."

Showing his hand to the judge, Jalal said, "When he tried to attack me, I caught him. I got injured. Now they are saying that I stabbed him. A medical test will prove who attacked whom. My roommate is an outsider; he doesn't belong in the hall."

At one stage, the judge asked Jalal whether he was an independent candidate [of the Ducsu polls]. Jalal replied, "Yes."

The hall provost, Md Sirajul Islam, today filed a case with Shahbagh Police Station, accusing Jalal, a student of Department of Television, Film and Photography.

Earlier in the day, Jalal was handed over to Shahbagh police.

According to the case statement, Jalal reportedly attacked his roommate Md Rabiul Haque, a political science student of the 2018-19 session, around 12:45am in room 462 of the dormitory.

Rabiul, who suffered injuries, is now undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

According to the case statement, the two had an altercation around 12:30am after Jalal went to his room, which woke up Rabiul. At one point, Jalal struck Rabiul with a chair, and later hit him again with an old tube light, the statement said.

Jalal, however, denied the allegation in a Facebook post, claiming that he was attacked by Rabiul. He shared photos of his injuries and accused his roommate of staying illegally in the hall.

Following the incident, Jalal was expelled from the hall.