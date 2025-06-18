IELTS for UKVI to go fully computer-based in Bangladesh from July 27

The IELTS UKVI exam in Bangladesh will be available only in computer-based format from July 27, ending the paper-based version altogether, according to an official announcement from the British Council and IDP Education, the two authorised test providers in the country.

Until now, candidates could opt to take the IELTS UKVI -- a version of the International English Language Testing System specifically required for UK visa and immigration applications in either paper-based or computer-based format.

However, the last paper-based exam will be held on July 26 this year. From the next day, only computer-based tests will be administered.

According to IDP Education, results for the computer-based test are typically available within 1 to 2 days, a significant improvement from the 13-day wait time associated with paper-based exams, reports Prothom Alo.

Candidates will also benefit from greater scheduling flexibility, with multiple test sessions available throughout the week, as well as access to the One Skill Retake option -- a feature not offered in the paper-based format.

IDP stated that candidates who have already booked paper-based tests for dates after July 26 will be able to transfer to the computer-based version free of charge. Those scheduled to sit the exam before July 26 can also reschedule or cancel for a full refund, if needed.

Elora Shahab Shormi, head of IELTS at IDP Bangladesh, told Prothom Alo, "The decision to shift the IELTS for UKVI entirely to computer-based format has been taken internationally. We are prepared to offer maximum support to test-takers in Bangladesh to ensure a smooth transition and quicker result turnaround."

Juliet Mondol, South Asia communications manager at the British Council, added, "The UK remains a top destination for international students. Meeting university application deadlines is crucial, and moving to a fully computer-based format will allow results to be delivered within just 1 to 5 days, enabling students to apply more efficiently."

Mostakim Shuvo, an IELTS instructor, said the change may pose initial challenges for some candidates.

"There are two typical groups of IELTS UKVI test-takers. One includes highly educated individuals aiming for top universities in the UK. The other consists of those seeking employment opportunities like caregiving roles, who usually need scores of 4.5, 5.0, or 5.5. The latter group often struggles with computer typing and may face some difficulty with the new format," he said.

"However, academic applicants are generally comfortable with computers. Overall, Bangladeshi test-takers will need time to adapt."

The IELTS UKVI(UK Visa and Immigration) is a special version of the IELTS test, officially recognised by the UK government for various types of visa applications including those for study, work, and settlement. While its content and format are identical to the standard IELTS, the UKVI version involves additional security protocols and a slightly different Test Report Form (TRF).

Although designed primarily for UK immigration, many other countries also accept IELTS UKVI scores.