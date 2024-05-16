Education
Star Digital Report
Thu May 16, 2024 08:20 PM
Last update on: Thu May 16, 2024 08:23 PM

Education

Hurting religious sentiment: Cumilla University student suspended

The Cumilla University authorities today suspended a student for allegedly making derogatory comments against religion on social media.

Acting Registrar Amirul Haque Chowdhury issued the suspension letter to the Physics department student today, confirmed by the university's Public Relations Officer Emdadul Haque.

On Wednesday, a show-cause letter was sent to the student, which he did not reply to within the stipulated time of 24 hours, said the PRO.

Proctor Kazi Omar Siddique said, "The proctorial body found the allegation against the student to be true."

