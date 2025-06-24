Human chain held demanding immediate CUCSU polls

Leaders from different student organisations of the Chattogram University yesterday formed a human chain demanding immediate elections to the Chittagong University Central Students' Union (CUCSU).

They declared to continue their movement until a roadmap for CUCSU election is officially announced.

The human chain was held at 12:00pm in front of the Shaheed Minar on CU campus.

"This university belongs to its students. There is no place for follower-based politics here. The only legitimate way to represent students is through CUCSU. We will continue our movement until the election roadmap is announced," said Ashiqur Rahman, a CU student.

"It is our constitutional right to demand a functional CUCSU so that only elected representatives can properly present and implement the real issues and demands of the students," said Tasnim Jahan Shrabon, another student.

Roman, member secretary of the Student Rights Council, said, "We have sat with the CU administration multiple times, but they only gave assurances without taking any steps. We are giving the administration a deadline of 20-25 days to announce CUCSU polls roadmap."