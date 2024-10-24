HSC underachievers: Over 50 held as students enter Secretariat

Police detained over 50 people after a group of HSC students, who failed or did poorly in the exams, entered the Secretariat and staged a protest yesterday demanding a reevaluation based on their SSC results.

Around 3:00pm, students were seen protesting in front of the main gate beneath Building-6 of the Secretariat, where the Ministry of Education is located. A large number of police officers, along with army personnel, were also present.

During the protest, a student said they want fair results for the HSC examination and justice for the attacks on them at various boards. The students vowed to continue their protest until their demands were met.

At one point, the police chased and dispersed the students.

By 3:15pm, law enforcement officers had removed a significant number of the protesters from the Secretariat, and some were detained .

Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told The Daily Star that police detained over 50 students for questioning. After the questioning, further steps would be taken.

They were taken away in two prison vans from inside the Secretariat.

On October 20, some students with the same demands entered the Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board office in the Bakshibazar area, where they staged protests and resorted to vandalism.