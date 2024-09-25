HSC results by mid-October, grades based on SSC result for cancelled exams

The results of this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will be finalised through subject mapping, where marks for six cancelled exams will be calculated based on students' results from the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams.

For subjects where exams were conducted, the answer sheets will be evaluated based on the full marks for those subjects, said Prof Tapan Kumar Sarker, president of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee.

The HSC results are expected to be published by mid-October, he added.

This year's HSC exams, which began on June 30, were disrupted due to deadly violence during the quota reform movement. The remaining exams were postponed, and after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina administration, the interim government rescheduled the exams for September 11. However, amid protests by some HSC candidates, the remaining exams were cancelled on August 20.

More than 14 lakhs students were registered for this year's HSC examinations under nine general education, technical and madrasa boards.