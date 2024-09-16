HSC results may be based on JSC, SSC performance

Officials say subject mapping to be used for calculating scores for cancelled exams

The authorities are working on a proposal to publish HSC results through subject mapping – a process in which the scores of six cancelled tests will be based on the students' SSC and JSC grades, sources at multiple education boards have said.

A similar process was followed when all HSC examinees were promoted after the exams were cancelled during the coronavirus pandemic. The results at that time were based on an average of the students' SSC and JSC scores.

Professor Tapan Kumar Sarkar, president of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee and chairman of Dhaka Education Board, said the latest proposal has been sent to the education ministry for approval.

"This may be the final process for determining the results, but it could also change. Until we receive the approval, we cannot provide further details. Once it is approved, we will share it officially."

The decision might be finalised within this week, Prof Tapan added.

The Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee submitted the proposal outlining the approach to calculate the final results as six examinations were cancelled due to the student-led mass uprising.

According to the proposal, 25 percent of the scores that the students obtained in their JSC exams, and 75 percent of SSC will be averaged to determine their final scores in the cancelled HSC tests, education board officials said.

Sources from Dhaka, Rajshahi, Barishal and Jashore education boards, who requested anonymity, said they have already started collecting the necessary information and documents from examinees to publish the results.

They said all the boards were asked to collect the HSC candidates' JSC and SSC transcripts and HSC admit card copies on September 3.

An exam controller from one of these boards said that most of the answer sheets for the exams already held have been evaluated. For the cancelled exams, the results will be calculated based on the scores from the JSC and SSC or equivalent exams.

"For instance, if a student scored 80 in a particular subject in both JSC and SSC, they would receive 60 marks from SSC and 20 from JSC, resulting in a total score of 80 for that subject in HSC," the official explained.

Another official said that they are also considering another approach – calculating the results of the cancelled exams solely from SSC and equivalent exam scores. "The process is not yet final. The ministry will decide whichever method proves to be most beneficial for the students," the official added.

This year's HSC exams began on June 30 and continued until deadly violence during the quota reform movement broke out on July 16.

The remaining exams were postponed and after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina administration, the interim government set September 11 for the resumption of the tests.

In the face of protests by a section of the HSC candidates, the government cancelled the remaining exams on August 20.

Over 14 lakh students registered for this year's HSC examinations under nine general education boards, the technical education board, and the madrasa board.