HSC question mishap in Sitakunda: 2 exam officials relieved from duty

Probe bodies formed

The HSC examinees at Bijoy Smarani College centre in Chattogram's Sitakunda upazila were provided questions of Physics 2nd paper instead of 1st paper today.

In this connection, the authorities later relieved an examination secretary and an examination committee convener from their duties at the centre.

They are Shiv Shankar Das, principal of the college, and Mohammad Noman, an assistant professor.

Also, three other teachers in charge of sorting question papers were issued show cause notice in this connection.

Meanwhile, the upazila and district administrations formed separate committees to investigate the matter.

Chattogram Board sources said the question paper set for Physics 2nd paper given in the exam centre has been cancelled.

Confirming the incident, KM Rafiqul Islam, UNO of Sitakunda upazila, said, "The MCQ part was alright, but when the students were provided question paper for the written part of Physics 1st paper exam, they informed the teachers that it was for Physics 2nd paper. Without delay, the question papers were withdrawn and students were later provided the question for 1st paper."

"The incident took place due to negligence of the officials in charge of sorting out the question paper while receiving those from the authority. The question set for Physics 2nd paper has been cancelled for the centre," he added.