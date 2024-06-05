Education
UNB, Dhaka
Wed Jun 5, 2024 05:41 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 5, 2024 05:44 PM

HSC exams in Sylhet's flood-hit areas to be held later: education minister

Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel

The HSC and its equivalent exams in the areas affected by flood in Sylhet will be held later, said Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel today.

He said this at a press briefing after a meeting of the National Monitoring and Law and Order Committee formed to hold the upcoming HSC and equivalent examinations in a fair, copying-free environment at the secretariat.

Replying to a question over the public exam, he said they were informed about the weather forecast during the HSC examination. "We have already completed preparations."

He said the exams won't take place in the areas where flooding is likely to spread initially. "We have proper preparation to take those tests later," he said.

This year, the HSC and its equivalent exams are scheduled to begin on June 30.

A total of 14,50,790 students from nine general education boards and madrasa and technical boards will sit for the exams from 9,463 educational institutions at 2,275 centres.

