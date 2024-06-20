Education
Star Digital Report
Thu Jun 20, 2024 04:12 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 20, 2024 05:56 PM

Most Viewed

Education

HSC exams in Sylhet board postponed till July 8

Star Digital Report
Thu Jun 20, 2024 04:12 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 20, 2024 05:56 PM
Photo: Star

Due to the flood situation in Sylhet division, Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations under Sylhet board have been postponed until July 8.

However, the exams scheduled from July 9 will be held as per routine.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Prof Tapan Kumar Sarkar, chairman of Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee and chairman of Dhaka Education Board, confirmed the information to The Daily Star.

The HSC exams are scheduled to start from June 30.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

‘ভারতের সঙ্গে বিএনপি বৈরী সম্পর্ক রেখেছিল বলে দেশের অনেক ক্ষতি হয়েছে’

‘আলোচনার টেবিলেই সমস্যার সমাধান করতে পারব আমরা। কিন্তু কোনো বৈরিতা নয়।’

১৬ মিনিট আগে
|শিক্ষা

সংক্ষিপ্ত হচ্ছে গ্রীষ্মকালীন ছুটি, স্কুল-কলেজ খুলবে ২৬ জুন

৪২ মিনিট আগে
push notification