HSC exams in Sylhet board postponed till July 8

Due to the flood situation in Sylhet division, Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations under Sylhet board have been postponed until July 8.

However, the exams scheduled from July 9 will be held as per routine.

Prof Tapan Kumar Sarkar, chairman of Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee and chairman of Dhaka Education Board, confirmed the information to The Daily Star.

The HSC exams are scheduled to start from June 30.