HSC exams postponed till Aug 1

The HSC and equivalent exams under all education boards scheduled for July 28, 29, 31, and August 1 have been postponed.

Mohammad Abul Khair, the public relations officer of the education ministry, confirmed the matter to The Daily Star yesterday.

Earlier, the authorities postponed the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams of all education boards scheduled for July 18, 21, 23, and 25.

These newly postponed exams will be scheduled after the previously postponed exams are held, said Prof Tapan Kumar Sarkar, chairman of the Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee and the chairman of Dhaka Education Board.

Earlier, all public and private universities had been declared closed due to the violence surrounding the quota movement.

Additionally, all secondary and higher secondary level educational institutions (schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical institutions) under the Ministry of Education, polytechnic institutes, and all primary schools in city corporation areas were been declared closed until further notice.

On Wednesday, Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury told reporters that the situation was not conducive to reopening universities and that completing the HSC and equivalent exams was their first priority.