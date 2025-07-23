HSC exams of July 22, 24 to be held on August 17, 19

The HSC examinations of July 22 and 24, postponed after the fatal fighter jet crash at Milestone School and College, will now be held separately on August 17 and 19.

The Inter-Education Board Examination Controllers' Committee announced the updated schedule this afternoon.

Earlier, Education Adviser Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar told reporters that both exams would be held on the same day—one in the morning, the other in the afternoon. However, that decision has since been reversed.

Signed by Prof SM Kamal Uddin, the Dhaka board exam controller, the announcement also outlined new dates for other deferred exams.

The July 10 exam under Cumilla Board is now set for August 12, while the postponed July 17 exam in Gopalganj under Dhaka Board will be held on August 14.

Practical exams will take place between August 21 and 31.

All practical marks must be entered online by September 3, and relevant documents must be submitted to the board offices in roll number order, either by an acting officer or their authorised representative.

The Engineering Drawing and Workshop Practice First Paper exam, scheduled for August 19, will be held at the respective colleges of the examinees.