Education
Star Digital Report
Sun Nov 26, 2023 03:17 PM
Last update on: Sun Nov 26, 2023 03:29 PM

Most Viewed

Education

HSC exams: Girls outshine boys in pass rate, GPA-5 achievement

Star Digital Report
Sun Nov 26, 2023 03:17 PM Last update on: Sun Nov 26, 2023 03:29 PM
Students celebrating their HSC results at Rajuk Uttara Model College, Dhaka. Photo: Prabir Das

Female students outperformed their male counterparts in this year's HSC and equivalent exams.

The pass rate for girls was 80.57 percent, while it was 76.76 percent for boys, according to the results announced by Education Minister Dipu Moni at the International Mother Language Institute in the capital this afternoon.  

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A total of 49,365 girls secured GPA 5 compared to 43,230 boys.

A total of 10,67,852 students passed the exams and overall pass rate was 78.64 percent.

More to follow….

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|শিক্ষা

পাসের হার সর্বোচ্চ ৮০.৬৫ বরিশালে, সর্বনিম্ন যশোরে ৬৯.৮৮ শতাংশ

এবারের এসএসসি ও সমমানের পরীক্ষায় গড় পাসের হার ৭৮ দশমিক ৬৪ শতাংশ।

১৫ মিনিট আগে
|শিক্ষা

জিপিএ-৫ ও পাসের হারে এগিয়ে মেয়েরা

৩১ মিনিট আগে