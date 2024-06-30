HSC exams begin today

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent exams begin across the country today.

A total of 14,50,790 students from 9,463 educational institutions are expected to sit for the exams at 2,275 centres.

Of the total examinees, 11,28,281 students are from the nine general education boards, 88,076 from the madrasah board, and 2,34,433 from the technical education board. Additionally, 281 students will take the exams from eight overseas centres.

This year's number of candidates has increased from last year's 13,59,342 examinees.

Earlier on June 20, the government deferred the HSC and equivalent exams scheduled up until July 8 under the Sylhet division due to the ongoing floods. The exams on July 9 and subsequent exams will be held as per schedule. The schedule for the deferred exams was to be announced later.

According to the original routine, HSC written exams will continue till August 11, and practical exams will be held from August 12 to August 21.

Besides, the exams under the technical board will continue till July 18 and their practical exams will begin on July 19 and will continue till August 4.

All examinees have been asked to enter the exam centres 30 minutes before the examinations start.

Mobile phones are strictly prohibited inside the exam centres, except for the in-charges, who are allowed to carry a mobile phone.

Besides, no one except examinees, centre invigilators, teams of the ministry, teams of boards, local administration and upazila administration teams, and security personnel will be allowed in the exam centres.

To ensure smooth conduct, a Quick Response Team (QRT) from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) will be on standby to assist examinees.