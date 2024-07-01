HSC exams to be scheduled earlier from next year: Mohibul

Responding to the disruption caused by rain, Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury said yesterday that Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams will be held at an earlier date from the next year.

On the first day of this year's HSC and equivalent exams yesterday, many candidates faced significant difficulties due to heavy rainfall. Many students were unable to reach their centres on time.

With more rain forecast in the coming days, the Education Board instructed that extra time be given to students arriving late at the exam centres.

Addressing a press briefing at the International Mother Language Institute in Segunbagicha, the minister said, "Our exam schedule was disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic. We have mostly recovered from that. Next year, the exams will be scheduled earlier, and the HSC exams will be held during the driest season possible."