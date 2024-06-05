HSC exams: All coaching centres to remain shut from Jun 29 to Aug 11

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury today said coaching centres across the country will remain closed from June 29 to August 11 ahead of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations scheduled to start from June 30.

The minister said this at a press conference at the Secretariat in the morning.

The education minister said all the coaching centres have been asked to shut for 44 days to hold the HSC and equivalent examinations in a fair manner.

This year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will start from June 30.