HSC, equivalent exams deferred under Sylhet division

The government has decided to defer the upcoming Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations under the Sylhet division in light of the prevailing flood situation in the northeastern part of the country.

All exams scheduled up until July 8 have been postponed under the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Sylhet, Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board, and Bangladesh Technical Education Board, reads a press release issued by the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee today.

The exams on July 9 and subsequent exams will be held as per schedule, added the release signed by Prof Tapan Kumar Sarkar, chairman of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee and chairman of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka.

The schedule for the deferred exams will be announced later, the release also added.

The HSC and equivalent exams set to begin on June 30 will proceed as planned elsewhere in the country, the press release mentioned.

In 2022, the government similarly postponed the SSC and later the HSC exams under the Sylhet division due to a worsening flood situation in the northeastern part of the country.