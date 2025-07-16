HSC, equavalent exams postponed in Gopalganj

Today's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations in Gopalganj district were postponed due to concerns over the law-and-order situation and the safety of examinees.

Separate notices issued around 10:30pm last night by the respective education boards announced the decision, which applies only to candidates from Gopalganj district.

The Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee, in a statement, confirmed that in consideration of the law-and-order situation and for the safety of the examinees, the HSC examination scheduled for July 17 has been postponed.

However, for students from other districts under the Dhaka Education Board, the examination will be held as per the previously announced schedule, the notice said.

Additionally, the Bangladesh Madrasa Education Board and the Bangladesh Technical Education Board also suspended today's Alim and HSC (Vocational) examinations respectively in the district.

New exam dates will be announced later, the authorities said, adding that all other exams will continue as per the earlier schedule.