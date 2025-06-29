Education
HSC candidates under Dhaka board can enter exam centres from 8:30am

The photo was taken from Tejgaon College, Dhaka, today (June 26, 2025). Photo: Prabir Das

Students sitting for this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations under the Dhaka Education Board will be allowed to enter exam centres from 8:30am -- 90 minutes before the start of the exam.

The announcement was made in a notice issued yesterday by Professor SM Kamal Uddin Hayder, controller of examinations at the Dhaka Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board.

According to the notice, the decision was taken to ease traffic congestion and minimise public suffering around exam venues during the ongoing HSC examinations.

Centre officials have been specifically instructed to ensure that examinees are permitted entry from 8:30am.

However, previously issued instructions regarding entry into the exam halls will remain in effect.

Copies of the directive have been forwarded to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner, all deputy commissioners, upazila nirbahi officers under the Dhaka Board, and other relevant authorities for implementation.

