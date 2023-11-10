How school-goers are coping during blockades and strikes

The string of blockades announced by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami since the end of October has created obstacles for day-to-day activities in all walks of life.

Students and educational institutions have suffered heavily, as year-end exams are scheduled to take place during the next two months.

To reduce the risk faced by students who have to travel to attend classes and exams, schools have adopted various measures.

Many institutions have shifted regular academic operations to weekends.

Samira Yunus, parent of a seventh grader at DPS STS School, spoke about the problems faced by working parents with this change in regular order.

"My child's school has moved to online classes Sunday through Tuesday, with days off on Wednesday and Thursday. During the weekend, the school is taking in-person classes, and planning to take exams on the weekends too if things continue in the same fashion," she said.

Two days off during the week might help students prepare better for exams and refresh themselves, but it has created a difficult situation for working parents. For parents who have to balance work and household responsibilities, the weekend presents as an opportunity to take care of the home front. But the current situation is proving to be a hassle for many parents.

"We need weekends to refresh and replenish ourselves, and we need the time off to make sure everything is in order at home. This becomes difficult if we also have to drop off our children at school and then pick them up on weekends. Working parents are having to end up working seven days a week in the current situation," she added.

Some schools have stuck to regular class schedules, but that approach creates its own problems.

Shukla Dey, senior English teacher at Viqarunnisa Noon School, explains the situation in her school, "In-person classes have continued, but turnout has been very low, which is understandable given the security risks. The teachers are coming to school every day, and many students who live in nearby neighbourhoods are showing up, but turnout of students who live farther away has been low."

Moving classes and exams online is being explored as the next natural option, but given the experience of online learning during the Covid-19 pandemic, students and teachers alike are sceptical.

"With annual exams coming up, the school has a decision to make on whether exams will be taken in person during weekends, or taken online. As a teacher, the option of online classes or exams is not something I want as this option is not ideal for students' learning, and it also brings into question the integrity of the exams. Some students may take extra time or outside help to answer exam questions, and teachers don't have the power to control that remotely," added Shukla Dey.

Prionkon Jefri Das is an eighth-grader of St Joseph Higher Secondary School, with his final exams coming up within a week. During the last two weeks of term, classes in his school were held online on days when there was a blockade or hartal.

"For me, it wasn't a good thing that classes shifted online because my previous experience during the pandemic meant there was a risk of falling behind studies with online learning. The last week of term is important for last-minute preparations, as well as tips and suggestions from teachers, so that has been a miss," he said.

Even if some students are more comfortable with online learning, the balance and rigour that comes with in-person classes will be missing.

Sahnia Faham, a 10th grader at The Aga Khan School, said, "Classes being online does let me study by myself and gives extra time to prepare for midterms. By myself, I am able to better cater to my own needs. However, no class tests are being held at school for the time being. The lack of class tests makes me feel unprepared.

"The teachers, thinking we have a tonne of time in hand, have handed out numerous assignments. Considering that class time has been reduced to 30 minutes, it is hard to complete such large tasks within time and work piles on as I need to reserve time to study by myself."

Students at Prionkon Jefri Das's school are still unsure of how their final-term exams will take place given the situation with blockades and political activity, but teachers have indicated that exams may take place during weekends, with two tests a day back-to-back.

"If I get a five-day break in between exams and then four exams on two days in the weekend, it might be good because I will have the chance to take preparation. But two exams in one day will also be a huge pressure," Prionkon said.

This model of two exams a day during weekends is being adopted by other schools too, including The Aga Khan School, and Maple Leaf International School. These weekend commitments have put a dampener on the amount of recreation students are being afforded.

"Not only has online classes compromised our learning, it has also severely messed up our timetables. Extra classes conducted on weekends took away what little time we have for leisure in the first place," said Rubama Amreen, an eighth-grader at Maple Leaf International School.

In times of uncertainty, the best bet is often to just stick to normalcy as much as possible. Some schools are doing that, and students have no option but to comply.

Nudrat Afridah, a tenth-grader at SFX Greenherald International School, is currently sitting for her exams in person. Her school has stipulated that exams would go on as scheduled during blockades, but if there is a hartal, that exam will move to the weekend.

When asked if there was any fear among students having to travel to the school, she said, "At first there was some concern, and some of my friends who live far away from the school did see some burnt buses and violence. Our parents worry, but there is not much we can do to change the situation. So, we are just focusing on our studies."