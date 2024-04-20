Heatwave: National University suspends all classes

National University authorities today suspended classes of all colleges under the university following the ongoing heatwave over the country.

The suspension of classes will continue until further notice, NU registrar Molla Mahfuz Al Hossain told The Daily Star.

He, however, said all the examinations under the university will be held as per existing schedule.

Earlier, all the schools and colleges were declared closed till April 27 through separate notifications.

According to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), a severe heat wave is sweeping Khulna division and Rajshahi, Pabna and Tangail districts and it may continue for the next five days.

Meanwhile, Jashore today overtook Chuadanga to record the highest temperature in the country at 42.6ºC. The maximum temperature in Dhaka on Friday was 38.4ºC.