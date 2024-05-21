HC upholds cancellation of 169 first graders’ admissions

The High Court today upheld the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education's decision to cancel the admissions of 169 students of Class 1 at Viqarunnisa Noon School and College.

A bench comprising Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil delivered the judgement after hearings on two separate writ petitions, said Deputy Attorney General Kazi Mynul Hassan.

Per the admission policy, students born before January 1, 2017, are disqualified for admission to Viqarunnisa Noon School and College. DSHE discovered that 169 students, born in 2015 and 2016, were admitted in violation of this policy.

The HC also ordered Viqarunnisa authorities to fill the vacant posts from the waiting list. A

Additionally, the court directed the secretary of the secondary and higher education division to form a three-member probe committee to investigate the irregularities and identify the perpetrators.

The committee will include an additional secretary from the secondary and higher education division, a representative from the Dhaka Education Board chairman, and an IT expert from BUET.

One petition, filed by guardians of two aspirant students, challenged the legality of the admissions, while another, filed by guardians of several students, contested the cancellations. Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Suman, representing the guardians of the 168 students, stated that the students and their guardians were not at fault as the admissions were through a lottery system.

Suman added that an appeal would be moved to the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, challenging the HC verdict.