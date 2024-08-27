HC rejects writ seeking reforms in secondary level education

The High Court today refused to accept a writ petition that sought its order on the government to reform the education system at the secondary school level.

The bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Muhammad Mahbub Ul Islam dropped the petition from his cause list, saying that the interim government needs to give time for bringing reforms in the education system.

The court also said no order should be passed on this government in this regard.

Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman opposed the writ petition citing similar points.

Supreme Court lawyer Kamrul Hasan submitted the petition as a public interest litigation on August 20, also requesting the HC to form an inquiry committee to identify those responsible for formulating the "wrong curriculum" and to suspend the current education curriculum starting from 2025.

Kamrul Hasan told The Daily Star there are lots of errors in the curriculum and syllabus of secondary level education, and guardians of students have reportedly expressed concern with this issue.

He also said he would again move the same petition before the HC later on.