HC orders to arrange exams in 3 subjects for 187 HSC students of Ashulia College

The High Court today directed the authorities concerned of the government to arrange examination for 187 HSC candidates of Ashulia College in Savar, who were not allowed to sit for the exams in three elective subjects this year due to mistake of college authorities in selecting the subjects.

In response to a writ petition, the HC ordered the Board of Higher Secondary Education to arrange examination for the 187 victim students for their elective subjects of 'Geography', 'Statistics' and 'Social Work' and to submit a report after complying with the directive to the court in one month, Deputy Attorney General Mohammed Shafiqur Rahman told The Daily Star.

The court also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned of the government to explain why their action for not allowing 187 students of Ashulia College to appear in the HSC examination for the three subjects this year should not be declared illegal.

The HC bench of Justice Fahmida Quader and Justice Syed Jahed Mansur issued the order and rule following a petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Bakir Hossain Mridha seeking necessary directives.

Bakir Uddin Mridha told The Daily Star that Ashulia College authorities have selected Geography, Statistics and Social Work as elective subjects for 187 students, though these subjects were not approved for the college by the Board of Higher Secondary Education. The students were taught these subjects.

Board has approved Social Science, Economics and Logic as elective subjects for the students, he said.

Barrister Bakir Hossain said when the students attempted to collect their admit cards, they discovered that the education board had not included them to sit for taking the exams in the subjects of Geography, Statistics and Social Work.

Following the HC order, the students can take exams in these subjects, he added.