Govt primary schools: HC stays recruitment process of 46,000 teachers

The High Court today stayed for six months the process for recruiting around 46,000 candidates including viva voce for the posts of government primary school teachers in Dhaka and Chattogram divisions on the charge of question leaks.

The court also asked the authorities concerned of the government to investigate the allegation of leakage of MCQ question papers of the examination held on March 29.

The HC also issued a rule asking the officials concerned to explain why their failure and inaction to hold a fair examination for appointing teachers should not be declared illegal.

In the rule, they have been asked to show causes why they should not be ordered to hold a fresh recruitment test under the June 14, 2023 circular, said writ petitioners' lawyer Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Suman.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolon issued the order and rule following the writ petition filed by 16 candidates.

Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy and Assistant Attorney General Selim Azad represented the state.