Govt postpones HSC, equivalent exams of July 24

The government has postponed higher secondary certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations scheduled for July 24.

Education Adviser Prof CR Abrar made the announcement today after speaking with protesting students at the Milestone School and College campus in Dhaka.

He said a new date for the July 24 exams will be announced once the regular examinations conclude, stated a press release from the chief adviser's press wing earlier on Tuesday.

All HSC and equivalent exams scheduled for today were also suspended following the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet on the premises of Milestone College in Uttara.

The decision was further confirmed in a press release issued by the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee, which stated that a revised schedule for the postponed exams will be announced in due course.