Govt modernised curriculum for students' talents to flourish: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the curriculum has been modernised to enable the hidden talents of students to flourish.

"Just reading books is not enough. We'll have to bring out the talents of small children. It needs to create scopes for them so that their hidden talents can be flourished. With that view, we've brought modern technology knowledge in the curriculum," she said while inaugurating the National Primary Education Week-2024 and conferring the Primary Education Medal-2023 in the city's Osmani Memorial Auditorium.

The theme of the week is "Shishu Bandhob Prathomik Shikkha, Smart Bangladesher Deekkha" (Children-Friendly Primary Education, Lesson of Smart Bangladesh).

The prime minister said the government wants to develop a balanced, public welfare-oriented, universal and standard education system.

She said the government will set up a computer lab in every school in the country. "We initially started setting up computer labs in the secondary schools and now we've a goal to do it in the primary schools as well," she added.

Noting that today is the age of technology, Sheikh Hasina said the government wants to develop a population equipped with modern technology knowledge. "We've taken all sorts of measures to this end."

This year, a total of 126 stakeholders under 18 categories have been honoured with "Primary Education Medal-2023". Of them, 54 students, persons and institutes received the medal directly from the prime minister.

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Rumana Ali also spoke at the function presided over by Primary and Mass Education Secretary Farid Ahmed.